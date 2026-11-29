TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Already out of the Southeastern Conference championship game, No. 6 Alabama probably got knocked out of the College Football Playoff with a 30-23 loss to Auburn in the rivalry game known as the Iron Bowl on Saturday night.

Byrum Brown ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, threw for another score and the Tigers turned three turnovers into 17 points to win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2010. Auburn was a 14 1/2-point underdog at kickoff.

The Tigers (8-4, 5-4 SEC) closed the regular season with four consecutive victories and ended a six-game skid against Alabama, which likely needed a victory to stay in contention in the CFP.

In the first season on the Plains for Auburn coach Alex Golesh, the Tigers became the first team since Tennessee in 1969 to beat Georgia and Alabama on the road, according to Sportradar.

“Somebody said after the game, ‘Man, soak this in. It doesn’t happen often,’” Golesh said. “It’s that mindset that keeps bad programs bad and keeps good programs good. And that’s the mindset that we, I think, are well on our way to changing.”

Daniel Hill ran for 141 yards and a touchdown for Alabama (9-3, 6-3), and Keelon Russell threw for 216 yards and a score. The Tide's hopes of reaching the SEC title game ended when No. 5 Texas beat Texas A&M on Friday night.

Alabama entered Saturday solely focused on securing a spot in the CFP for the second time in as many season. But two fourth-quarter turnovers — one by Hill and the other by Russell — doomed the Crimson Tide and snapped a 91-game winning streak against unranked opponents at home that dated to 2007, Nick Saban's first season.

“We just got to be better all around. That’s on me,” said coach Kalen DeBoer, who succeeded Saban in 2024.

Russell agreed with DeBoer’s assessment that Alabama wasn’t prepared.

“We weren’t ready to play. I mean, we came out sluggish. Finished sluggish. He was right,” Russell said.

Brown took advantage with his legs all night, becoming a one-man show similar to Cam Newton when he led Auburn past Alabama in 2010.

Alabama's defense had a chance to get off the field after burning its final timeouts, with the Tigers backed up inside their own 15 on a third-and-15 play, but Brown powered beyond the sticks on a rush to silence Bryant-Denny Stadium and kneel the game out.

“You got to buy into your teammates, the process, this level of accountability, you have to crave it,” Golesh said. “And then this finish is the last piece because this where it gets hard. This gets hard, especially when from the outside in nobody gives you a chance.”

Auburn trailed 23-21 entering the fourth quarter before turning consecutive fumbles by Alabama into 10 points.

Hill lost a direct snap on third-and-1, and Kaleb Harris recovered and returned it to Alabama’s 14. Alex McPherson’s 31-yard field goal put Auburn ahead 24-23.

Cody Sigler then sacked Russell and forced another fumble, which Champ Anthony recovered at the Crimson Tide’s 14. Brown followed with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham for a 30-23 lead with 9:26 remaining. McPherson missed the extra point.

Alabama erased an early 14-0 deficit behind Hill, whose 54-yard touchdown run helped cut Auburn’s halftime lead to 21-20. Conor Talty’s third field goal put Alabama ahead in the third quarter, but the Tide failed to score after forcing turnovers on consecutive Auburn possessions.

The takeaway

Auburn: The Tigers have plenty to build on from Golesh's first season.

Alabama: The Tide just needed to handle business to secure a spot in the CFP, but a lot of the issues that plagued DeBoer's team all season — including penalties and play-calling inconsistencies — contributed to the loss.

Up next

Auburn awaits its bowl assignment.

Alabama awaits its postseason fate.

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