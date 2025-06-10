Athletics rookie Clarke makes another spectacular catch, robs Angels' Schanuel of home run

ANAHEIM, Calif. — (AP) — Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels' Nolan Schanuel of a home run on Monday night.

The Angels had one out and no one on in the bottom of the first when Schanuel launched a 1-0 splitter from Grant Holman toward left-center. Clarke raced back and planted his right foot about halfway up the wall in a perfectly timed leap and grabbed the top for support. He extended the upper half of his body several feet beyond the wall and made a backhand grab with his left arm fully stretched out.

Clarke let out a roar after the catch. Schanuel gazed toward the outfield in disbelief, and Holman held his hands above his head.

Clarke has made several terrific catches since he debuted on May 23. He robbed the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk of a home run in his native Toronto a week and a half ago. And against Baltimore in Sacramento on Friday, he robbed Jorge Mateo of an extra-base hit with a backhand grab as he sprinted full speed into the wall in left-center.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.