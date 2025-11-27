Arteta hails 'immense' Arsenal after beating Bayern and keeping Kane quiet in Champions League

LONDON — Top of the Premier League. Top, with a 100% record, in the Champions League.

Arsenal is the best team in Europe right now, no matter what manager Mikel Arteta says.

A 3-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday left Arsenal as the only team with maximum points in the Champions League after five games, while also ending the German club’s unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

“They had an incredible match against, in my opinion, the best team in Europe,” Arteta said of his players. “Individually we were immense to resolve all the challenges that this team brings to the table.”

Second-half goals from substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the statement win, after Jurrien Timber’s header was canceled out by a great team goal finished off by 17-year-old Bayern star Lennart Karl. That was the first goal Arsenal conceded in the competition this season.

Just three days ago, Arsenal was celebrating a 4-1 win over north London rival Tottenham at Emirates Stadium. Next comes a visit to Chelsea, the closest challenger in the Premier League — albeit one six points behind in second place.

“We are so pleased what we have seen, the energy we created in the stadium, what the team transmit, the energy that we bring, the quality we play with, it’s incredible,” Arteta said. “We have to maintain that because it’s still very early and unfortunately every three days you have to do it — that’s the beauty of it as well.”

It was Bayern’s first loss in 19 games this season. Making it all the sweeter for Arsenal was Harry Kane, a former favorite at Tottenham, failing to score.

“They are a top side … You see the difficulty of that (beating Bayern) and we managed to do that — in one game. That shows the capacity we have,” Arteta said.

