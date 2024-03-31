Sports

Arsenal Women's Frida Maanum collapses on the field during League Cup final against Chelsea

Britain Soccer FA Women's League Cup Final Arsenal's Frida Maanum goes down during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (David Davies/PA via AP) (David Davies/AP)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — (AP) — Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in Sunday's English League Cup final against Chelsea.

The game was paused in stoppage time at the end of regulation at Molineux as paramedics treated the Norway international on the field.

The 24-year-old Maanum was taken off the field on a stretcher after seven minutes.

Arsenal said soon after that she was conscious.

“Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida,” Arsenal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, with Arsenal going on to win 1-0 in extra time after Stina Blackstenius scored in the 116th minute.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

