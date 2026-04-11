Arsenal stunned by Bournemouth as Premier League title bid takes a fresh blow

Arsenal's Premier League title bid was hit by a stunning 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at home on Saturday.

The league leader blew the chance to move 12 points clear of second-place Manchester City after losing for the third time in four games in all competitions.

Alex Scott struck a 74th-minute winner at the Emirates to pile pressure on Arsenal ahead of next week's top of the table clash at City.

Mikel Arteta's team has played two more games than City, which could close the gap to six points if it beats Chelsea on Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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