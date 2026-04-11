Sports

Arsenal stunned by Bournemouth as Premier League title bid takes a fresh blow

By JAMES ROBSON
Britain Soccer Premier League Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland) (Dave Shopland/AP)
By JAMES ROBSON

Arsenal's Premier League title bid was hit by a stunning 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at home on Saturday.

The league leader blew the chance to move 12 points clear of second-place Manchester City after losing for the third time in four games in all competitions.

Alex Scott struck a 74th-minute winner at the Emirates to pile pressure on Arsenal ahead of next week's top of the table clash at City.

Mikel Arteta's team has played two more games than City, which could close the gap to six points if it beats Chelsea on Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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