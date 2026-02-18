Arizona State upsets No. 13 Texas Tech 72-67 as Red Raiders lose star forward JT Toppin to injury

TEMPE, Ariz. — Maurice Odum scored 23 points, Massamba Diop added 14 and Arizona State held on for a 72-67 upset over No. 13 Texas Tech, which lost star forward JT Toppin to an injury in the second half Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders — who were coming off a 78-75 overtime win at then-No. 1 Arizona — had a three-game winning streak snapped.

It was Arizona State’s first victory over a nationally ranked opponent since beating No. 23 West Virginia 65-57 on Jan. 21, 2025. It was also a big win for embattled coach Bobby Hurley, who has struggled to produce a consistent winner during his 11 years in the desert.

Toppin appeared to hurt his right leg while driving to the basket with 6:03 remaining. The preseason All-America selection — who came in averaging 21.9 points per game — needed assistance to limp off the court and didn't return. He finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Arizona State (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) built a 57-47 lead midway through the second half, frustrating Texas Tech with a full-court press that forced multiple turnovers. The Red Raiders cut the margin to 59-56, but the Sun Devils scored the next eight points.

Texas Tech (19-7, 9-4) had one more run left, trimming it to 70-67 in the final seconds, but then Christian Anderson lost control of the ball for a turnover. Anderson scored 18 points but committed seven turnovers.

The 7-foot-1 Diop hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half to give Arizona State a 37-36 halftime advantage. Odum led the Sun Devils with 10 points before the break.

Up next

Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Arizona State visits Baylor on Saturday.

