Matt Olson and Austin Riley homered in the first inning and Orlando Arcia did the same in the third as the Braves beat the Marlins 4-2 Thursday night in Atlanta.

Olson has now homered in five of his last six games and Arcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Charlie Morton picked up the win for the Braves as he allowed one run in six innings.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2024 Cox Media Group