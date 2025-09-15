Arch Manning promises to improve as Texas prepares for its last game before SEC play

Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a simple message and a promise: There will be better days ahead from him.

"I know the type of player that I am," Manning said Monday as he answered another round of questions about a poor outing in last week's win over UTEP. "I know I'm going to play better and we're going to be better as an offense."

This week's matchup with Sam Houston State, a program in only its third season of FCS-level competition, would typically be an afterthought for the No. 8 team in the country.

But Manning's poor play has turned the Longhorns' final game before the Southeastern Conference schedule into a must-watch to see if he can deliver anything close to those preseason Heisman Trophy predictions.

If he struggles again, a suddenly doubtful fanbase turns its worries into a five-alarm fire. And even if he plays well, the result and Manning's stat line will likely be dismissed as coming against inferior competition.

Stats are one thing. Just passing the eye test this week would be a start.

Manning's play so far has stoked the embers of doubt. He struggled badly in a season-opening win against Ohio State. He started slow the next week but rallied with four touchdown passes against San Jose State.

His day against UTEP was downright rough. Manning was 11 of 25 passing for 114 yards with one touchdown and interception. He had a streak of 10 consecutive incompletions. He side-armed some throws and missed open receivers. There were boos late in the first half.

Through three games, Manning is completing just 55% of his passes.

“It's frustrating because I know I'm better than that,” Manning said. “But you know, we're going to be better this week and get clicking on offense. I'm excited to get going.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian promised patience with a player hitting the first adversity of his career.

“Here's a guy who's had an awesome life, they way he's grown up, the people he's been surrounded by,” Sarkisian said. “I think you learn a lot about yourself through adversity and overcoming adversity. ... When he gets on the other side of it, I think all of this is going to serve well not only for him, but for us as a team.”

Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone caught three touchdown passes in the first two games. Manning badly overthrew him on a wide open route in the end zone against UTEP.

Livingstone said the wide receivers can help Manning by delivering more big plays when given the chance.

"When he throws us the ball, it’s our job to make a guy miss and create an explosive,” Livingstone said.

