Arch Manning gets second career start for No. 1 Texas as Ewers continues to recover from injury

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas will start Arch Manning at quarterback when the No. 1 Longhorns play Mississippi State on Saturday as Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained abdomen.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had earlier in the week called Ewers questionable to play but the team did not announce that he was out until about 90 minutes before kickoff. Ewers was not among the quarterbacks throwing to receivers in pregame warmups.

Manning will make his second career start and second in a row as the Longhorns play their first Southeastern Conference game after their move from the Big 12.

Manning has passed for eight touchdowns and run for two this season. He threw five touchdowns in Texas' 56-7 rout of UTSA, and started last week's 51-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

