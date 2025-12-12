AP Source: NWSL may adopt policy allowing teams to sign select players above the salary cap

The National Women's Soccer League could soon adopt a roster mechanism that would allow teams to sign certain players over current salary cap rules, a person with knowledge of the proposal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly disclose discussions, first reported by ESPN. Any policy change would have to be approved by the NWSL Players Association.

Details about the new mechanism were not available but it would help teams sign and retain top players while still maintaining the NWSL's salary cap.

The issue has attracted attention in the past two weeks as the Washington Spirit have sought to re-sign Trinity Rodman, one of the league's biggest stars.

The Spirit and Rodman struck a multiyear deal last week that was vetoed by the league. The NWSLPA filed a grievance in response, maintaining that the denial violated Rodman's free agency rights.

On Tuesday the Spirit said they were continuing to work with the NWSL and Rodman's representation to reach a resolution that would keep her with in the league. Rodman, who won a gold medal with the United States at the Paris Olympics, has been drawing interest from European teams that don't have the same salary restrictions.

The NWSL's salary cap is $3.5 million for each team for the 2026 season, although it will rise each year until it hits $5.1 million in 2030.

The union did not provide specifics about the offer to Rodman, but said the compensation structure fit within the salary cap and was calculated to include team revenue share.

The league can raise the salary cap at any time, the union has maintained.

