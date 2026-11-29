LUSAIL, Qatar — Kimi Antonelli took the 10th win of his Formula 1 title-winning season after offering to give it up to teammate George Russell at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell led from pole, helped by Mercedes team orders preventing Antonelli from challenging him, but picked up debris under the car which was slowing him down.

Mercedes’ attempts to remove it led to a slow stop which handed Antonelli the lead. The Italian soon pulled away but offered to let Russell by and Mercedes refused, saying the gap between them was too big.

Oscar Piastri was third for McLaren as the other teams failed even to get close to Mercedes.

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