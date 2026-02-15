Anthony Kim wins LIV Golf Adelaide in remarkable career comeback

ADELAIDE, Australia — Anthony Kim won LIV Golf Adelaide on Sunday for his first victory in nearly 16 years, capping a remarkable career comeback with a closing 9-under 63 for a three-shot margin.

The 40-year-old American stepped away from competitive golf for 12 years amid drug and alcohol struggles, and needed to play a qualifying tournament last month just to get another season on the LIV Tour.

“For it to actually happen is pretty insane," Kim said. “I just want to thank all the people that have supported me.”

Playing in shorts in front of a large crowd on a sunny day at The Grange Golf Club, Kim made four straight birdies on Nos. 12-15, holing putts of 17, 11, 14 and 17 feet.

He ran in a 15-footer on the par-4 17th to take the three-stroke lead to the last and enjoyed the support of the large crowds as he strolled up the 18th fairway.

He missed 20-foot birdie attempt to fall a stroke short of the course record, tapping in for par to complete his first victory since the 2010 Houston Open.

Kim finished at 23 under. Jon Rahm, tied for the third-round lead with Bryson DeChambeau, was second after a 71.

“I was able to, to produce some good golf today and I knew it was coming,” said Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner whose best previous LIV finish was a tie for 25th. “Nobody else has to believe in me but me. And, for anybody that’s struggling, you can get through anything.”

Kim reached as high as No. 6 in the world in 2008 — the year he played on a winning U.S. Ryder Cup team. He played six times on the Asian Tour last year and made four cuts, ending with a tie for fifth in the Saudi International.

DeChambeau had a 74 to tie for third with Tyrell Hatton (67) and Peter Uihlein (68) at 17 under.

The all-Australian Ripper team of Cam Smith, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman and Elvis Smylie — the Riyadh winner last week in his tour debut — won for the second straight week and also the second time at Adelaide.

Rahm's Legion XIII squad was second, and Kim led the 4Aces to a third-place finish.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.