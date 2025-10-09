Antetokounmpo says he's 'locked in' with Bucks while noting possibility he could change his mind

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo reaffirmed that he's “locked in” with the Milwaukee Bucks while acknowledging the possibility he eventually could change his mind depending on how things develop over the next several months.

“I believe in this team,” the two-time MVP told reporters Wednesday after the Bucks' practice. “I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to whatever we can go. It’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here. All the added extra stuff, that doesn’t matter. I think I’ve communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people that I respect and love, that the moment that I step in on this court, in this facility, I wear this jersey. The rest does not matter. I’m locked into whatever I have I front of me.

“Now if in six, seven months I change my mind, that’s human, too. You’re allowed to make any decision you want. But I’m locked in. I’m locked into this team. I’m locked into these guys, this group, and to my coaching staff and to myself.”

Antetokounmpo was speaking to reporters a day after ESPN reported that the Bucks and New York Knicks engaged in trade talks regarding Antetokounmpo in August but never gained traction on a potential deal. According to ESPN, Antetokounmpo had indicated New York was the only place he wanted to play outside of Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-11 forward has said on multiple occasions over the years that he wants to play on a team committed to competing for championships, something he reiterated Sept. 29 during the Bucks' media day event.

The Bucks, who won the title in 2021 but have exited in the first round of the playoffs each of the last three years, made one of the biggest free-agency moves of the offseason by signing Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers. Indiana has eliminated Milwaukee from the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“I’ve always wanted to be in Milwaukee, always wanted to represent the city, as long as we have the opportunity to win,” Antetokounmpo said. “And I feel like we have an opportunity to win.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.