Anirban Lahiri, Bryson DeChambeau carry Crushers to team title in LIV Golf finale

DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — Anirban Lahiri shot a 7-under 65 and Bryson DeChambeau delivered the theatrics on the back nine of the Blue Monster to lead the Crushers to a two-shot victory over the RangeGoats in the LIV Golf team championship Sunday at Trump Doral.

The scores from all four players on every team counted in the final event of LIV Golf's second season, and the Crushers were in control for almost all of the back nine, and led by four shots as the final group reached the 18th hole.

DeChambeau made only one par on the back nine and shot 67. Charles Howell III had a 72 and Paul Casey had a 73.

Bubba Watson birdied the 18th for a 67 to lead the RangeGoats. Talor Gooch, who won the individual points title this season, and Thomas Pieters each had 70. Harold Varner III shot 72.

The RangeGoats were still only two behind until Gooch put his tee shot on the 18th into the water, making bogey and leaving the Crushers in a solid position. DeChambeau made his most remarkable birdie on the reachable 16th, which he hit long and left near the second green. He hit a high wedge over a concession area to about 18 feet and made the putt.

Lahiri played bogey-free for the low round among the four teams playing for the title.

“I was really pumped up,” Lahiri said. “I had a couple of Sundays where I let myself down. I wasn't going to let the team down today.”

The defending champion 4 Aces never had a chance, with Dustin Johnson closing with a 75 and only one player — Peter Uihlein with a 69 — breaking 70. They finished last among the four teams. Torque finished third.

The Crushers won $14 million from the $50 million purse. Of that payoff, 60% goes to the team and the players divide the rest — $1.4 million per player.

The other eight teams, all beaten during quarterfinals and semifinals of match play, competed in two separate tiers to determine their final placing.

