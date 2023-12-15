Analysis: Raiders show support for Antonio Pierce through their play in rout of Chargers

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — The difference in the attitude of the teams was quite clear Thursday night.

Los Angeles didn't look like it was all that interested in fighting for coach Brandon Staley. On Friday, the Chargers fired him after one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Las Vegas played as if it was fully invested in making sure interim coach Antonio Pierce keeps his job, the Raiders taking a record-setting 42-0 lead by halftime and then cruising to a 63-21 victory, a score that amazingly seemed closer than the actual game.

Like the Chargers, the Raiders could've fallen apart, having lost 3-0 four days earlier to Minnesota to extend their losing streak to three games. They instead played inspired football against LA.

“AP's a dog,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “When you're in the shoes we're in now, it helps a lot. He understands the mindset. He understands the goal we have as a team, and I think everybody has rallied around him real tight to make sure he knows that we've got his back.”

No Raider has a longer and perhaps more emotional relationship with Pierce than cornerback Jack Jones, who played for him at Long Beach (California) Poly High School and Arizona State.

It was Pierce who went after Jones when New England released him Nov. 13.

“He means everything to me,” Jones said. “He's like a father figure.”

Pierce could feel his players' support during the week. He was as down as anyone after the embarrassing loss to the Vikings, but said the players never wavered in their professionalism and commitment.

“I had to slap myself and get out of the funk, and they got me out of the funk," Pierce said. "I told them that on Tuesday, I told them that again (Thursday), hats off to our players because that’s what leaders and real men do. They bring others along with them, they brought me along and, hell, we kicked some (butt).”

Whether Pierce eventually gets the job remains to be seen, and certainly history and a daunting remaining schedule that includes two road trips don't help much.

Odds are owner Mark Davis will look for a splash hire, similar to two years ago when he went with Josh McDaniels rather than stay in-house even after Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs.

Pierce still has time to make his case, and he doesn't have to worry about whether he has his players' support.

WHAT’S WORKING

Jermaine Eluemunor had heard the criticism after giving up three sacks to Khalil Mack in the first meeting with the Chargers. He also had the double responsibility of moving from right tackle to left to replace injured Kolton Miller, Las Vegas’ best offensive lineman. Eluemunor helped make Mack a nonfactor. Mack went from six sacks in the first game against the Raiders to zero on Thursday.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Hard to find much fault after a showing like this one against the Chargers, but part of what it so shocking was it seemed to come out of nowhere. The Raiders not only were coming off the horrid loss to the Vikings, their offense has been ranked near the bottom all season. Maybe what needs work is finding consistency because if the Raiders stink it up at Kansas City on Christmas Day, this performance will be looked at more as a one-off.

STOCK UP

DE Malcolm Koonce was all over the field, making two sacks, forcing two fumbles and registering three quarterback hits. He was a key part of the defense that didn't allow the Chargers to cross midfield until the third quarter when the game was already out of hand.

STOCK DOWN

RB Josh Jacobs' future is an issue because he's out with a quadriceps injury. The Raiders gave the other backs a lot more touches — and they delivered. Zamir White rushed for 69 yards on a 4.1-per-play average, and Ameer Abdullah averaged 5.3 yards while gaining 32 yards. Brandon Bolden also scored on a 26-yard run out of the wildcat formation. It was always doubtful Jacobs would return next season anyway, but the play of those backs has to ease the minds of management.

INJURIES

The Raiders were without three starters — Jacobs, Miller (shoulder) and C Andre James (ankle).

KEY NUMBER

8 — The number of Raiders who scored a touchdown, the fourth team to accomplish that feat and the first since the Los Angeles Rams in 1950. Only wide receiver Tre Tucker had more than one TD.

NEXT STEPS

Las Vegas has 10 days to get ready to visit the Chiefs.

