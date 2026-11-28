TOKYO — Ilia Malinin overcame an early mistake on his opening quad flip to deliver another commanding performance on Saturday and win the NHK Trophy to qualify for next month’s Grand Prix Final.

The 21-year-old American could only manage a double flip on his planned opening quad but quickly recovered with four others in his free skate to finish first with 305.31 points.

“I was definitely feeling under the weather right before I stepped on the ice,” Malinin said. “I’m not sure what it was but the only thing I could really do was try to manage it.”

Kevin Aymoz of France was second with 270.49 points while Lukas Britschgi of Switzerland finished third on 266.02.

Malinin, who also won Skate America, produced a world record score of 114.81 points in Friday’s short program and went into Saturday’s free skate with a comfortable 18-point lead over Japan’s Shun Sato.

Sato fell on his opening quad lutz and on a quad toeloop to drop out of contention. He was eighth with 248.51 points.

Malinin will be looking for his fourth consecutive title at the Dec. 10-13 Grand Prix Final in China.

The others to qualify for the GP Final were Aymoz, Japan’s Kao Miura, Mihhail Selevko of Estonia, Adam Siao Him Fa of France and Daniel Grassl of Italy, who finished fourth on Saturday.

Earlier, South Korean teenager Jia Shin upset local favorite Mone Chiba to spoil Japan’s bid to win all six women’s competitions in the Grand Prix series.

Chiba, who led after the short program, was in a good position to compete the sweep for Japan but fell on her triple loop, a mistake that proved costly.

Shin skated a mostly clean free program that featured seven triple jumps to finish with 219.02 points. Chiba was second on 214.57 while Young You, also of South Korea, ended up third with 199.99.

“This is my first medal at the senior level so I am very happy,” the 18-year-old Shin said. “I felt very proud to be on top of the podium and hear the national anthem.”

The NHK Trophy is the sixth and final event in this season’s Grand Prix series.

Ami Nakai won the Grand Prix de France and Skate America, Mao Shimada triumphed at Skate Canada and the Finlandia Trophy, and Chiba won the Cup of China.

Chiba qualified for the GP Final, where she will be joined by Shimada and Nakai.

The others to qualify were Alexandra Ignatova of Russia, Niina Petrokina of Estonia and Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia.

Russia's Adeliia Petrosian finished seventh with 186.90 points, ahead of Sarah Everhardt of the United States on 185.16.

Russians are competing in the Grand Prix series for the first time since being banned from international competition following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Those cleared to compete must do so as individual neutral athletes, without displaying national symbols.

In pairs, world champions Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany held on to their lead from the short program to win the gold medal after the free skating and qualify for the GP Final.

They finished with 213.08 points. Japanese skaters Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitada Moriguchi were second on 195.69 followed by Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin of Armenia with 178.39.

Skate America winners Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik of the United States won the ice dance competition to qualify for the GP Final.

Leading after the rhythm dance, Zingas and Kolesnik received 126.13 points in the free skate for a total of 203.29.

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, also from the United States, were second with 196.88 points while Olivia Smart and Tim Dieck of Spain took the bronze on 186.47.

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