Alex Palou wins 3rd straight IndyCar race with victory at Mid-Ohio

Alex Palou continued his dominance of IndyCar at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, executing perfect strategy with a fast car to beat Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon by a wide margin for his third straight win and fourth in the last five races.

“Three in a row, let's go!” Palou yelled at his team over the radio. “Thank you boys. What an awesome day.”

Palou began his dominating run on the road course at Indianapolis, and he captured the pole in the Indy 500 and was in contention there until an issue on pit road led to a fourth-place finish. He followed with wins on the streets of Detroit and at Road America before giving the Ganassi team its record-tying 12th win at Mid-Ohio.

Dixon, who in 2020 became the last driver to win three straight IndyCar races, finished second to move into second place in the standings. Will Power was surprised to finish third because he had lost track of where he was in the running order.

Christian Lundgaard finished fourth in a solid day for Rahal Letterman Lanigan while Scott McLaughlin was fifth.

