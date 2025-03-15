Sports

Alex Ovechkin scores his 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

By JOSH DUBOW
Capitals Sharks Hockey Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin dives for the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) (Tony Avelar/AP)
By JOSH DUBOW

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record.

Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period.

Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on.

The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace before the end of this season to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

