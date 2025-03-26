Alex Ovechkin scores his 889th career goal to move 6 goals away from breaking Gretzky's NHL record

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is now six goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 889th of his career in the Washington Capitals’ game Tuesday night at the Winnipeg Jets.

Ovechkin beat two-time Vezina Trophy winner and current favorite Connor Hellebuyck to tie the score at 2 with 4 minutes left in regulation.

With three goals in his past five games, the 39-year-old is back on pace to pass Gretzky's mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable this spring. He has 36 this season and is on track to reach 40 for a 14th time, also the most in league history, despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

