Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during their final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 8, 2025.

PARIS — (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) on Sunday and retain his French Open title for a second straight year.

Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam tournament in as many finals, produced one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the clay-court tournament.

It was the first time that Sinner had lost a Grand Slam final.

It was also the longest-ever French Open final. ___

