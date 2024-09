Ozzie Albies and Gio Urshela homered, Michael Harris II tripled and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh as the Braves held on to beat the Marlins 5-4 Sunday in Miami.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the final two innings for his 32nd save.

With the win, the Braves remain two back of the Mets and Diamondbacks for the final NL wild card spot.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2024 Cox Media Group