Ozzie Albies hit the go-ahead eighth inning three-run homer as the Braves rallied to beat the Brewers 4-2 Sunday in Milwaukee.

Bryce Elder notched his first quality start in three weeks allowing two runs in six innings as the Braves continue to lead the NL East by 11.5 games over both the Marlins and Phillies.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2023 Cox Media Group