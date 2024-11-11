Albany State volleyball wins on Senior Day in memory of teammate killed in shooting

ALBANY, Ga. — The Albany State volleyball team gave their senior class a final home game to remember on Sunday after the Lady Golden Rams clinched their division.

They also paid tribute to a fallen teammate with the win.

Mari Creighton died in a Mother’s Day shooting at the Elleven45 club in Atlanta. Family told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the 21-year-old had been celebrating her niece’s birthday. The club has since been shut down.

Sunday would have been Senior Day for Creighton. Her coaches and teammates honored her memory before their doubleheader.

“She lights up the whole room everywhere she goes, so. She’s always with me no matter where I go. And I post her everywhere,” her niece Taylor Holmes told WALB-TV after the ceremony.

The game carried more meaning because of who Albany State was playing: Benedict College, where Mari played before she transferred to Albany State.

“So we just saw it fit that this will be a perfect day to have it on,” head coach Vernice Graham told WALB-TV.

Albany State swept Benedict College. The Lady Golden Rams will finish the regular season against Fort Valley State on Tuesday.