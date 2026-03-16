Alabama's Aden Holloway, the Tide's No. 2 scorer, is arrested on a felony drug charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested on a felony drug charge Monday, just days before the start of the NCAA Tournament, authorities said.

Holloway, 21, was arrested after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near Alabama’s campus and “recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash," Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor told The Associated Press in an email.

It was not immediately clear if Holloway had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information," the school said in a statement. “The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

Holloway was arrested on a first-degree charge of marijuana possession, not for personal use, which is a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp. The possession charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Holloway was taken to the local jail shortly before 10 a.m. and was released before 11 a.m. on a $5,000 bond, Taylor said.

He is in his second season at Alabama. Holloway is second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points a game, and leads the Crimson Tide in 3-point shooting. He is hitting 43.1% from behind the arc.

Alabama (23-9) is a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is scheduled to face Hofstra in the opening round Friday in Tampa, Florida.

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