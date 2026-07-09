Aki Iwai leads and Nelly Korda struggles in first round at Evian women's major

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Aki Iwai shot an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke lead on Thursday in the first round of the Evian Championship, the fourth women's golf major of the season, as top-ranked Nelly Korda struggled.

The 24th-ranked Iwai had eight birdies and no dropped shots in the sun-splashed lakeside town that three weeks ago hosted the G7 summit of world leaders.

Japan's Iwai made birdies at three of the last four holes, including the par-5 18th, and led by two shots from Perrine Delacour, whose 6-under 65 included an eagle at the par-5 15th and a pair of bogeys toward the end of her round.

A group of five players with 5-under 66s included the winner of the Women's PGA Championship two weeks ago, Haeran Ryu, and world No. 5 Charley Hull, who started the week as a guest in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Hull had two early bogeys before making the turn at level par, then came home in just 31 shots capped by an eagle at the par-5 18th. Also on 5 under were Mao Saigo, Maja Stark and Jin Hee Im.

Korda struggles

It was a tough day at Evian Resort Golf Club for Korda, who won the first two majors this season — the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women's Open.

Korda was 11 shots back with a 3-over 74, including a doubly bogey six at the first hole, which she played as her 10th.

Celine Boutier, the 2023 champion at Evian, had a bigger problem at No. 1. She started with a triple bogey 7 and later made back-to-back double bogey 6s on Nos. 10 and 11. Boutier birdied the 18th to card a 5-over 76.

The Evian Championship has been the fifth women's major since the 2013 edition and now has a $9.1 million prize money fund.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.