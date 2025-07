Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the game with a home run and then added another in the 4th as the Braves beat the A’s 9-2 in Sacramento.

Drake Baldwin, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna also homered as the Braves snapped a 13-game losing streak in the state of California.

Bryce Elder struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for his 3rd win of the season.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2025 Cox Media Group