Ronald Acuna hit two home runs and also stole a base as the Braves beat the Phillies 9-3 Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Acuna needs one more homer to become the first player in big league history to hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases in the same season.

Spencer Strider struck out 11 to pick up his major league-leading 18th win.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2023 Cox Media Group