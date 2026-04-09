90th Masters Tournament underway at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, GA — The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National, marking one of golf’s most anticipated events of the year.

Three icons of the sport, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson opened the tournament with ceremonial tee shots.

Rory McIlroy returns as the defending champion after winning last year’s tournament and said he feels confident heading into this week.

“I can’t believe that it was 12 months ago that I was sitting here and trying to take it all in,” McIlroy said.

The defending champion said he believes he has a strong chance to win again.

“I feel comfortable on the golf course, I feel comfortable with my game, it’s been a good three weeks at home getting ready,” he said.

Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is also among the favorites, despite not playing in a tournament in nearly a month following the birth of his son.

“Augusta is kind of like the place that you always want to get to,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler said having a newborn at home will not be a distraction during the tournament.

“Having a newborn is always an interesting thing, but he’s so young right now that he sleeps a lot of the day,” he said.

The field includes five former Georgia Bulldogs players, along with U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell, who is set to join the Bulldogs.

Only three players in history have won the Masters in back-to-back years. Tiger Woods was the last to accomplish the feat in 2002.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.