76ers' All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey out with hamstring injury, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Tyrese Maxey is the latest Philadelphia 76ers star sidelined by injury, as the 24-year-old guard could miss at least two weeks with a right hamstring injury, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed details of Maxey's injury publicly. Maxey was injured in Wednesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was set for additional medical evaluation on Thursday.

The 76ers entered the season as Eastern Conference contenders but are just 1-6 ahead of Friday's game against the Lakers. They've played all season without 2023 MVP Joel Embiid, both for what the team calls left knee management and a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media. Paul George has played just two games following a knee injury suffered in the preseason.

Maxey scored 12 points in 32 minutes against the Clippers.

Maxey, a first-time All Star last season and the NBA's most improved player, signed a five-year, $204 million extension in the offseason.

