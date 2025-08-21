49ers trade for Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal to acquire receiver Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the trade said the teams will swap sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2027 in the deal that sends Moore to San Francisco. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can't be finalized until Moore passes a physical.

Moore was drafted by Kansas City in the second round in 2022 but hasn't produced much in his first three seasons. He had 43 catches for 494 yards and one TD in 36 games. He didn't catch a single pass last season because of a a core muscle injury.

Moore did catch a TD pass in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 38-35 win in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia following the 2022 season.

Moore had an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a preseason game last Friday at Seattle. The 49ers have gone 227 consecutive regular-season games without a punt return touchdown for the second longest active drought in the NFL.

The Niners were in dire need of healthy receivers. Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from major knee surgery and isn't expected to be able to play until at least Week 6, while fellow starter Jauan Jennings has been out for most of training camp with a calf injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday on his radio show that Demarcus Robinson is facing a three-game suspension, pending appeal, after pleading no contest last month to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Rookie Jordan Watkins is out with a high ankle sprain and second-year pro Jacob Cowing is nursing a hamstring injury. Cowing hurt his hamstring the first day of training camp and returned to practice last week. Cowing tweaked the injury on Tuesday and missed practice Wednesday.

