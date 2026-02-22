3 players targeted with racist abuse online after Premier League games

Three Premier League players were targeted with racist abuse online after their games this weekend.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri shared images of racist messages they were sent privately over Instagram following their teams' match at Stamford Bridge that finished 1-1.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton striker Tolu Arokodare showed racially aggravated messages he received on Instagram after a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace, during which he had a penalty saved.

The incidents came days after UEFA began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior that he was racially abused on the field by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon.

Fofana, who was sent off for receiving two yellow cards against Burnley, posted screenshots of messages he had been sent and wrote on Instagram: “2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished.

“You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything.”

Mejbri wrote on his Instagram story: “It’s 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please.”

Chelsea said in a statement the abuse directed at Fofana was "completely unacceptable and runs counter to the values of the game and everything we stand for as a club."

“We stand unequivocally with Wes," the statement read. "He has our full support, as do all our players who are too often forced to endure this hatred simply for doing their job.

“We will work with the relevant authorities and platforms in identifying the perpetrators and take the strongest possible action.”

Burnley said in its statement there was "no place for this in our society and we condemn it unreservedly.”

One of the racist messages sent to Arokodare on Sunday appeared to be from a gambler.

Writing on his Instagram story, Arokodare said: “It's still unbelievable to me that we're playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences.”

Wolves said in a statement that "There is no place for racism — in football, online, or anywhere in society. We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behavior in the strongest possible terms."

The club “has reported the posts to the relevant platforms and will work with the Premier League and the authorities to help identify those responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken.”

