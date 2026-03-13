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3 pitches, 3 homers for Athletics in Cactus League matchup with Padres

Athletics Spring Baseball Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz works out during spring training baseball Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

MESA, Ariz. — Henry Bolte, Breyson Guedez and Nick Kurtz homered on consecutive pitches from San Diego’s Michael King in the Athletics’ Cactus League game with the Padres on Friday.

Bolte hit a 401-foot, three-run shot to right on an 0-1 pitch from King in the fourth inning. Guedez followed by delivering a 450-foot blast to right on the first pitch he saw from King. The next pitch King threw resulted in a drive that Kurtz sent just over the left-field wall.

The Padres eventually won the game 13-9.

Kurtz is trying to build off an outstanding 2025 season in which he earned AL rookie of the year honors and batted .290 with a .383 on-base percentage, 36 homers and 86 RBIs in 117 games. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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