2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to return to Richard Childress Racing for 2026 season

CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Richard Childress Racing announced Saturday it has picked up the option on Kyle Busch’s contract, meaning the two-time Cup Series champion will be back with the team for the 2026 season.

The 40-year-old Busch is in the midst of the longest slump of his career, with his winless streak closing in on 70 races. Busch has won 63 Cup Series races since joining the circuit in 2003, but has not taken the checkered flag since St. Louis on June 4, 2023.

Still, Busch believes RCR will get things turned around soon.

“It’s a great place to be, a great place to work and a great atmosphere — there is a lot of determination there from a lot of people (to win),” said Busch, who won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019.

Team owner Richard Childress said he felt like the organization let Busch down in 2024, his first season without a Cup Series win in his career.

Busch has one top-5 finish this season. He is 17th in the point standings.

“I think we will win a race with him this year,” Childress said. "We have to work smarter and that is what we are trying to do. We have a lot of good things going."

The polarizing Busch, known for his outbursts and rants, called the losing streak “a little humbling.”

“I'm excited for the next win whenever that is," Busch said. "I feel like there are times where it gives you that motivation and gives you that itch to get back to victory lane.”

Childress said there is hope that he can sign Busch to a long-term extension at some point in the future.

"There is a big future for Kyle," Childress said.

Busch said he has not considered retiring from racing, He said that is something he will reconsider once his 10-year-old son, Brexton, is old enough to get into racing on the national circuit.

Busch will run Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600, a race that he won in 2018.

