“There are monsters out there”: Detective closer than ever to solving 1994 Savannah cold case

By Nicole Bennett

In January 1994, 17-year-old Tami Jackson was found brutally murdered in Savannah, Georgia. Now, the lead investigator says she’s closer than ever to solving this decades-old cold case. Detective Tarra Smith takes us beyond criminal headlines for episode 34.

>> Listen to the full episode below.

Beyond Criminal Headlines is a podcast in which Cox Media Group’s Nicole Bennett sits down with experts who’ve investigated some of the most notorious cases in U.S. history. Find the latest ‘Beyond Criminal Headlines’ content on any podcast provider or listen on demand here.

