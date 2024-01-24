Who says it’s bad luck to break a mirror…

Q - We want to remove the big mirror from behind our bathroom sinks. What is the best way to do so?

Kim in Griffin

A - The answer begins with a question - do you want to save the mirror or not?

Let’s assume not to begin with.

If you don’t care what happens to the mirror all you will need is a roll of tape and a crowbar. First, tape up the front of the mirror. Use a lot of tape, the more tape you use the better as this will help keep the shards together while you remove it.

Then take the crowbar and start prying the mirror off the wall. It is probably only glued in a few places around the outside of the mirror, so you should be able to get the mirror off the wall in big chunks.

Or…

You can use the other side of the crowbar and just start breaking the mirror. Although this may sound fun, it can be dangerous. Make sure you use a lot of tape and a lot of caution. Have a drop cloth on the floor and be careful.

Know this: it will probably be a long time until you feel like you have cleaned up all the shards of glass. Make sure you remove all your bath rugs from the room so mirror bits won’t get trapped in them. You need to employ a lot of drop cloths.

One other thing and I only heard of this one time – I knew somebody who taped their mirror then panted it with rubber paint. They said it worked perfectly.

Suppose you don’t want to break the mirror. Then you will need tape, a crowbar, and some wire.

First tape up the front of the mirror (sensing a theme here?). Even though you aren’t going to try to break the mirror, you never know.

Now gently pry the mirror from the wall until you can find the first glue spot. Then take the wire and using it like a saw cut through the glue. Continue on until you have cut through all the glued spots and voila! You have your mirror.

Note – this is not a one-person job. You will need help to hold the mirror.

There is one other way that I have removed mirrors from walls and that is to score the drywall all the way around the mirror and just remove the wall and all with the mirror still attached.

This method depends on how much remodeling you plan on doing, but it is a fairly effective way to get the mirror off the wall.

Remember the most important thing no matter how you plan to remove it is safety first!

