What I learned at my first garden industry conference

A little secret... I recently played hooky from work, just for a couple of hours, to race to Duluth to attend my first garden conference. Boy, did I have fun! I soaked it all in for 2 of the 3 days of Southeast Green, and I couldn’t wait to share with my listeners all that I learned!

First, I caught up with the person who invited me! Executive Director of Georgia Green Industry Association Lanie Riner took time to fill me in about their statewide trade show and conference. She is proud that Southeast Green provides industry professionals an annual opportunity to network and continue their education in landscaping and horticulture. Lanie welcomes new professionals too! Speaking to nurserymen, landscape company owners and more, she says, “You will be able to grow your business like you’ve never been able to grow it before. The networking alone is worth it, but the education here is top-notch!”

A gardener’s favorite, renown horticulturalist Dr. Allan Armitage from the University of Georgia, was in attendance and explained what the energy at Southeast Green is all about. “Everyone who is here- growers, landscapers, students, retailers, this is what people need! Industry people are here seeing what people [customers] actually love.” Armitage says, “the homeowner is the big winner, though they’re not here, because everybody is growing a plant to be sold. This is where you see the better stuff.”

Workshops were offered on a variety of topics all 3 days of the conference. Here, landscapers furthered their education and many obtained CEUs, or continuing education credits required for some professions. Topics ranged from managing employees and scheduling clients, to pests and the popularity of cut flowers!

But don’t feel left out! Homeowners have hundreds of similar educational opportunities through UGA Extension. Please get in touch with agents at the county level, find out what local Master Gardener groups are up to, and look for local garden groups that often host workshops and field trips. One place to start is on my website. I’m proud to keep an updated list of garden opportunities for gardeners at all levels and for families! Visit the page now.

