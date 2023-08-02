Water, water everywhere - or not

These HOT summer months have me thinking a lot about water! Staying hydrated when enjoying outdoor activities, taking trips to the lake and dips in the pool, but what about plants? They need water to survive too! It is every gardener’s desire to keep them alive, while being smart and efficient with watering.

From Dr. Gary Hawkins in UGA’s Dept. of Crop and Soil Sciences, to be most efficient with water in the landscape, 7 practices should be considered from conception of a landscape design all the way to the execution its maintenance.

Planning and design is the consideration of what plants go where. Things to consider when planting are slope, light, and proximity to water sources. Sunny areas dry out more quickly, whereas buildings and large trees shade plants which will then demand less water. Also, consider placing shallow-rooted plants, which need more water, where they can be easily watered with a hose or watering can. These are things like bedding annuals and some vegetables.

Have good, nutritious soil that drains well and allows for root growth. Establishment of good roots is key to a plant’s longevity.

Right plant, right place! Choose plants that are the appropriate size for the area to be planted. Consider the amount of light they’ll get in that spot. And native plants when grouped together are naturally more water-efficient.

Talking turf! Grasses do a great job of preventing erosion and can even be cooler than the areas around them. Choose the proper grass for an area, dedicate time in its establishment phase to make sure it develops a good, deep root system and maintain it with proper fertilization and mowing. Many turfgrass species now have more ‘drought tolerant’ cultivars.

Be smart about irrigation. Calibrate your irrigation system and position and space the heads properly to where there’s no waste or overlap. Research different styles of systems, like drip irrigation, micro-sprinklers and rotary sprinkler heads, to find what’s best for an area based on its size and what material is planted there.

Use mulch! Mulching has so many benefits! It insulates plants, keeping them cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It keeps soils moist, so they don’t dry out and crack. Mulch also keeps weeds at bay, and weeds do nothing but compete with desired plants for moisture and nutrients.

Appropriate maintenance… of everything! Make sure sprinkler heads aren’t clogged, grasses are mowed to their recommended heights, annual aeration is performed on turfgrasses, and plants are kept at their proper size.

And here are some tips I’ve shared with listeners, based on my own experience.

Water plants and lawns between midnight - 10 a.m. This has been shown to save up to 20 gallons a day! These ‘less hot’ times of the day avoid water being lost to evaporation. So that a plant can best utilize it, always water at the plant’s base. Larger plantings can benefit from a soaker hose. Put Mother Nature to work for you! Leave watering cans out in the open to catch rain water. When it comes to rain barrels, Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturalist, cautions that water from these has oftentimes traveled across a roof that could possibly be contaminated. Just use on edibles at your own risk. But, that water is certainly good for non-edibles. Then there’s also water from dehumidifiers and cooling systems’ condensate for smaller plantings. And lastly, to hydrate houseplants, use leftover water from the night’s water glasses, rather than just pouring it out.

