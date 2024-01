Here are 5 Things that a professional decorator would tell you to do...

- Never, ever paint an entire room until you’ve lived with big sample boards of at least three possible colors for 24 hours.

- If you are afraid of sitting on it, touching it, or breaking it, get rid of it.

- Be careful with mirrors. You never really know what a mirror will do to a room until you hang it.

- Always group things in odd numbers.

- Beige rooms are beautiful in sunlight but can die at night.

