Sit down, have an ice tea, and relax. Then do this…

Q – We got a home mold detection kit and the results of the test say we have mold in our home.

Is this something to worry about to the point that we should look into moving or having a major renovation done? What is our next step?

Beth in Morningside

A – Your next step at this point is to relax a little.

Home testing mold kits will always tell you that you have mold present in your home. They do not provide you with any really meaningful results.

The kits only test for the presence of mold in your home. That is about as useful as setting out a piece of bread, or a tomato to find out whether mold will grow on them. Over time, of course it will.

Mold is in every home. Period.

The most important part of any ‘mold test’ is an inspection from a professional. (There are several listed on my website www.thehomefixitpage.com)

So if you really want to find out if you have mold issues start with your nose. If you can smell a mold or mildew scent in the air, then you have mold. It is that simple.

Next step – have a qualified mold expert come and inspect your home. They will do the following:

- Inspect your home for mold and make an evaluation on any existing mold.

- Show you what conditions at your home are contributing to the growth of mold.

- Talk to you about the problem, and give you options on cleaning up your issues. They will also know the correct solutions to apply to the mold to clean it up after helping you with the causes of the mold.

(Nifty as it sounds, applying bleach to every mold situation is not a cure. In fact, it can often be a detriment. Hydrogen peroxide is generally a far better cleaner.)

Now you are good to go. You will know how severe your mold issues are, how to stop them from getting worse, and how to clean up the existing mess.

No – you may not be able to do all the work yourself, but you will be light years ahead of where you would be just using the mold detection kit.

