September Turf Tips: Soil Testing in Fall

The cooler weather of fall motivates many gardeners to get out and plant! But, a major task that should be done a season ahead is performing a soil test.

A soil test now tells you exactly what your grass needs, so you can make adjustments before the next growth season. Soil tests can be obtained through UGA for $20 or at each county’s extension office.

Getting the results of a test now would be helpful prior to seeding fescue grass in October and would really help homeowners with warm-season lawns start to amend soil before sodding or sprigging those lawns in summer.

Get on the bandwagon! UGA Soil, Plant and Water Lab Director Jay Lessl says the lab conducts around 70,000 soil tests a year, and that number is growing. “If you’re not testing, than you’re just guessing,” he says.

Fall soil testing:

Identifies pH imbalances and nutrient deficiencies

Recommends what amendments the lawn needs

Gives amendments time to work before spring

Starts lawns on a path to more vigor

Don’t guess—test! NG Turf shares how to test this fall here.

This month’s Turf Tip is brought to you by NG Turf– Quality Sod, Expert Advice.

