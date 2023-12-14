Selecting holiday plants as gifts

There are so many, great, colorful plants that people share this time of year! Recently, I interviewed Dr. Bodie Pennisi, Professor at UGA’s College of Agriculture/Horticulture Department. She made some great suggestions for seasonal plants to gift this time of year.

Holiday cacti - Remember that there are many different varieties, including Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter cactus. The way we make them perennial is by bringing them back and forth from the outside. It is important that they get lots of bright, indirect sunlight in summer, so that they can then bloom for us around these holidays. The varieties are often confused, but the ‘leaf’ shape indicates which one it is and what month it will generally bloom. Bodie says soil is key. “Well-draining mix is the most critical for these things. Their roots are not very extensive because they are epiphytes in their native habitat.”

Amaryllis - Big, bright red and pink amaryllis flowers grow from bulbs. The bulbs are forced by growers in order to bloom this time of year. Presentation of these bulbs is interesting too. They can be potted shallowly in soil, or grown in a container of just water and pebbles. It is key here though to keep the water level just up to the base of the bulb, no higher. And recently, I’ve seen the bulbs covered in wax, advertised as not requiring any water or soil. Once the trumpet-like flower atop the tall stalk has faded, Bodie says to keep them in a sunny window through winter. You’re then able to “plant outside in May, dig them up in September, cut off the foliage and keep the bulb dry until November” to start the cycle again.

Place them out of reach from curious pets. According to the ASPCA, these are highly toxic to cats and dogs.

Poinsettia - This tropical plant has bracts, or leaves, that show color as flowers. Poinsettias respond to shorter days, or less hours of light, and are then triggered to flower, or show color. Bodie says that in tropical climates, these plants are often seen as shrub size! It is important to keep poinsettias consistently watered, meaning to not let the soil dry out completely, and also to make sure they are not left in standing water. The leaves quickly fall off when either extreme is reached. Careful as their sap is irritating to cats’ and dogs’ tummies.

Hellebore - I recently gave a potted hellebore, or Lenten Rose, to a friend as a hostess gift. It received rave reviews! This perennial plant will show outside every month of the year, as it keeps it’s thick, green foliage year round. It grows well in areas where hostas and ferns thrive. The faded, antique colored flowers of helleborus are beautiful against a winter landscape. Most of them bloom between January and March. They make a great cut flower too for indoor arrangements.

