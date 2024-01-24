The secret to a happy house…

OK – so it is the beginning of the year. Let’s start the year off with House 101 – a simple primer to your home and how it works.

This is how the structure of your home works…

Let’s go from top-down beginning with the roof.

The shingles on your roof are to protect your roof decking. Most of the time when we discuss the roof, we are referring to the shingles although your roof is technically more than just shingles. However, when it rains the rain hits the shingles first and the pitch of your roof should do its job to direct the water to the gutters and down away from your foundation.

In a nutshell if you have this working correctly at your home you are in pretty good shape.

If rain gets by your shingles and into your attic, have – or will have – issues.

If rain water gets to the foundation of your home and sits there you have, or will have, issues.

Simple huh?

Keep the outside water away from your house and life is good.

To make sure your roof is up to snuff you can get it inspected, for free, by the best roofers in town. To not take advantage of this service is the first step in ensuring that your house will have issues, probably sooner rather than later.

Here are just a few of the problems you and your house can/will suffer from if your roof leaks:

- Rotting of the wood in your house.

- Drywall failure.

- Water in the basement.

- Too much humidity in your house.

- Mold.

- Foundation failure.

- Electrical issues.

- Mad wife.

So, what did we learn here? It’s easy.

Start the year off by getting your roof inspected. If you have a leak or need a new roof, get on it immediately.

If it has been a while since you last had your roof inspected, or, if you have never had your roof inspected also get your home’s foundation inspected. Funny, you can also get that done for FREE.

So now I have given you two important tasks to get done ASAP and the total cash out of your pocket is $0.

But wait Dave, is there a DIY project involved here that will help my home and save me some money?

I hear you asking and as a matter of fact here are two, and if you own a ladder, you will only have to pay for one of them.

A – Clean out your gutters. Yes, even if you have gutter covers your gutters still need some TLC. Check them out. If they are sagging you can re-hang them. Go to WWW.TheHomeFixItPage.com. I will walk you through that.

Side note here – gutter cleaning can be tedious and dangerous. I personally would recommend that you find a gutter cleaning company to do the work. Make sure they have insurance, that they provide you with a copy of said insurance policy, and that you call the agency to make sure that policy is still in effect.

2 – Check to make sure your water run-offs at the bottom of your downspouts extend at least 10′ away from your foundation. Most new houses come with a 3-foot splash plate, but that is unacceptable. Building code says 5 feet, your foundation says 10ft. I agree with your foundation.

Get up and get with it. Your house is depending on you.

