A: Great question! Often, they have safety plugs- disconnect that, and remove the battery. Store the battery somewhere dry, OFF the charger. And I’ve heard to not store the battery on a garage floor, as concrete drains the battery more quickly.

To extend the life of the battery, try to charge, or discharge, it to roughly 40 percent of its capacity.

Clean under the decking of the mower, store it in a dry place, and it’ll be ready for mowing next time you need it!

©2023 Cox Media Group