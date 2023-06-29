On Air

Q: What is this on my roses? Can they be saved?

By Ashley Frasca

Spider mites on roses

A: I gasped when a listener sent this picture to me. I’ve never seen spider mites this bad, but that is indeed what has made this gel-like substance over the rose bush.

Lighter infestations of spider mites show as bronzing leaves. Then the plant will often lose those leaves. Applying a miticide or insecticidal soap are the least toxic options. More complex pesticides could also kill mite predators (beneficials), so be selective with what is applied. And always read and follow label directions.

