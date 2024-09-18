Q: A plant stand with no drainage holes- can I fill with soil, then plant, or do I have to use pots?

A: It depends on what plants you choose and how much sun that stand will get. If in a bright, sunny spot, water will evaporate from the soil quicker, giving plant roots a better chance of not staying too wet. Also, if kept with no drainage holes, shop for plants that may not mind ‘wet feet’ as much. And maybe consider plants whose roots stay shallow. Again, if they’re shallower and a warm window can dry the soil a bit, they’ll be better off.

But for pots, always make sure they have drainage holes. Many of the plastic ones have cutouts where all you need to do is use a drill bit to get thru them. Or, lightly hammer the sharp end of a screwdriver to punch through the holes.

