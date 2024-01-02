Q: My paperbush has never bloomed. What is going on?

A: The pale, cream flowers on an Edgeworthia, or paperbush, are noticeable in mid-winter as they come on even before the leaves of the bush.

I have a couple of thoughts as to why it may not be blooming.

- Pruned at the incorrect time. Edgeworthia starts setting buds around October, so if it’s pruned after that, it won’t flower come January.

- An early cold snap. A frost as the plant is setting buds can lead to crumbly flowers that may drop early.

- Location. Edgeworthia thrives in partial shade

- Nutrient deficiencies. If it’s never bloomed, a soil test may reveal what nutrients are lacking. Then fertilize according to the results of the soil test. (More information about soil testing offered through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension can be found here.)

