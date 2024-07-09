Q: I’ve noticed trees dropping leaves? Why so early?

A: This has been a noticeable occurrence in many landscapes across metro Atlanta. UGA Plant Pathologist Dr. Jean Woodward was recently on my radio show and shared that deciduous trees are shedding their interior leaves at a more rapid pace because of drought stress. Reducing the size of the canopy helps the tree conserve energy.

Speaking for the Trees owner, Christie Bryant, agrees and tells me, “We can replace [drought stressed] sod in 3 to 4 weeks, but a tree takes years. They cool the earth, reduce runoff, and sequester carbon.” Just as I’ve shared on the show to make sure lawns get at least an inch of water a week, Christie says the same is true for trees. And in her work around town, she’s noticed that Sweetgum trees are becoming problematic due to a lack of rainfall.

“They have sudden branch drop when it gets hot and dry. Southern red oaks do it as well.” She says, “Last week, I was on a site where Sweetgums that are getting irrigation are fine, but just across the driveway, it’s not irrigated, and they have had 2 large, fully green branches drop.”

If you have other concerns about trees in your yard, contact a certified Georgia arborist. Many in your area can be found here.

