Q: It’s difficult to grow flowers in our compacted, full sun yard. What can we do?

A: Now is a great time to get that soil tested. For a nominal fee, the Soil, Plant & Water Laboratory at the University of Georgia will provide you with customized results based on what you indicate you’re trying to grow. The test results will indicate nutritional deficiencies in the soil that may be preventing plants from thriving. Work with your county Extension agent to find out how to submit a sample. Call 1-800-ASK-UGA1.

Also consider things like sun exposure, soil compaction and soil moisture. Consult plant tags when determining what can tolerate full sun, which plants may do well in drier conditions, etc. And whether you’re planting trees, shrubs and flowers, or a lawn, aerating that patch of land is going to do wonders for soil that’s compacted. Welcome to our Georgia red clay, right?? The process of aerification loosens soil which is better for oxygen supplies, root growth, moisture retention and overall plant health.

More information about soil tests is here.





