Q: I use small rocks around the house instead of pine straw. Do rocks around plants make it too hot?

A: Great question! It depends on many factors. Sturdy plants like evergreen hedges could maybe survive, that is if they are established and receive ample water. Shrubs and plants with darker green or waxy leaves can withstand the radiant heat better. Also, the direction that side of the house faces matters too. If south facing, those plants could fry.

Rocks are beneficial for keeping weeds out, but that’s about the only advantage they offer over organic mulch. Cypress mulches, pine straw and pine bark nuggets are better for the soil because they break down over time, and they allow for easier flow of water down to the dirt.

If given the choice, I’d recommend pebbles or smaller river rocks over larger ones. They work well in the situation of a succulent garden, so consider plants such as those.





