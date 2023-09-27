Q: I recently had some shrubs and grass installed. How long in to the season do I need to water?

A: Most lawn grasses need at least 1″ of water a week. This is crucial if overseeding fescue lawns this time of year. It’s important for warm season grasses too, until they go dormant. Longer, soaking waterings are more beneficial than shallow, more frequent ones while strong roots establish. This allows the new roots to grow deeper. UGA Extension says to properly time waterings to prevent disease. Watering after dew development (approximately 9:00 p.m.) and before sunrise (approximately 6:30 a.m.) is most efficient.

Shrubs, same deal. Water at the base, and don’t forget to mulch around them upon installation. It’s personal preference as to whether you use pine straw, mulch chips, or nuggets.

And to address the point of “for how long after planting”, University of Minnesota Extension explains it this way: “Newly planted trees or shrubs require more frequent watering than established ones. They should be watered at planting time and at these intervals:

1-2 weeks after planting, water daily.

3-12 weeks after planting, water every 2 to 3 days.

After 12 weeks, water weekly until roots are established.”

